Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 99.52 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 43.54% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 99.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.95% to Rs 35.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 341.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales99.5284.56 18 341.99288.38 19 OPM %21.7018.21 -18.5714.16 - PBDT20.1914.23 42 56.5036.97 53 PBT17.9312.40 45 47.9429.92 60 NP13.229.21 44 35.7322.20 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 29.71% in the March 2026 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 59.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies standalone net profit rises 49.11% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story