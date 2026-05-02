Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 99.52 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 43.54% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 99.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.95% to Rs 35.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 341.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.