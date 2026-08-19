Silverline Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Reported sales nilSilverline Technologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales010.01 -100 OPM %014.99 -PBDT01.50 -100 PBT01.50 -100 NP01.12 -100
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