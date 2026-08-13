Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.98% to Rs 136.94 crore

Net Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.98% to Rs 136.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.136.94207.43-8.70-4.38-5.74-3.49-12.64-10.36-12.64-10.36

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