Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 64.65 croreNet profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 71.43% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 64.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.6553.50 21 OPM %13.1811.12 -PBDT6.854.20 63 PBT5.142.27 126 NP3.842.24 71
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