Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 64.65 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 71.43% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 64.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.6553.5013.1811.126.854.205.142.273.842.24

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