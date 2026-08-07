Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 64.65 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 71.43% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 64.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.6553.50 21 OPM %13.1811.12 -PBDT6.854.20 63 PBT5.142.27 126 NP3.842.24 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 56.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 45.74% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Next Story