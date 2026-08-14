Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 44.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 60.95 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 44.73% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.60.9545.2018.9020.2410.147.239.176.336.864.74

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