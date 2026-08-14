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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 44.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 44.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 60.95 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 44.73% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.9545.20 35 OPM %18.9020.24 -PBDT10.147.23 40 PBT9.176.33 45 NP6.864.74 45

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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