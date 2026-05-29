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Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 66.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 54.76 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 66.13% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 54.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.52% to Rs 21.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.05% to Rs 202.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales54.7667.10 -18 202.90171.88 18 OPM %19.8911.68 -18.4318.08 - PBDT10.076.11 65 33.0023.51 40 PBT9.135.19 76 29.2819.85 48 NP6.183.72 66 21.2615.13 41

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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