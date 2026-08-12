Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Share PriceStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkManappuram Finance ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 19
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Simplex Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 290.55 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures rose 125.00% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 290.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 242.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales290.55242.59 20 OPM %7.153.15 -PBDT22.5615.12 49 PBT14.838.10 83 NP10.444.64 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.95% in the June 2026 quarter

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 135.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 122.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Next Story