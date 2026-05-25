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Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 3307.69% to Rs 8.86 crore

Net Loss of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3307.69% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 168.75% to Rs 12.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.860.26 3308 12.904.80 169 OPM %-9.59-573.08 --24.11-98.96 - PBDT-0.31-0.46 33 -0.551.73 PL PBT-0.35-0.50 30 -0.701.58 PL NP-1.99-0.30 -563 -3.751.30 PL

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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