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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simran Farms consolidated net profit rises 10.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Simran Farms consolidated net profit rises 10.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 213.93 crore

Net profit of Simran Farms rose 10.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 213.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales213.93204.94 4 OPM %0.850.81 -PBDT1.591.47 8 PBT1.201.04 15 NP0.830.75 11

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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