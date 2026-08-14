Simran Farms consolidated net profit rises 10.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 213.93 crore

Net profit of Simran Farms rose 10.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 213.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.213.93204.940.850.811.591.471.201.040.830.75

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