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Simran Farms reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 248.70 crore

Net profit of Simran Farms reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 248.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 238.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.95% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 874.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 834.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales248.70238.24 4 874.73834.41 5 OPM %2.19-1.84 -1.291.10 - PBDT7.49-4.44 LP 11.989.96 20 PBT4.54-4.91 LP 7.718.10 -5 NP2.82-3.21 LP 5.065.88 -14

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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