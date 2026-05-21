Sinclairs Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 16.76 crore

Net loss of Sinclairs Hotels reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.36% to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 59.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.