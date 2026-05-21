Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sinclairs Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 16.76 crore

Net loss of Sinclairs Hotels reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.36% to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 59.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.7614.37 17 59.2453.42 11 OPM %31.8034.24 -32.0134.29 - PBDT1.485.61 -74 19.2322.84 -16 PBT-0.504.20 PL 11.9317.81 -33 NP-0.863.78 PL 9.0514.00 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 644.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 99.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Digidrive Distributors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story