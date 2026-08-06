Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 27.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.43% to Rs 20.15 croreNet profit of Sinclairs Hotels rose 27.99% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.1515.69 28 OPM %41.6437.92 -PBDT12.169.23 32 PBT10.177.84 30 NP7.916.18 28
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