Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 27.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.43% to Rs 20.15 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels rose 27.99% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.1515.6941.6437.9212.169.2310.177.847.916.18

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