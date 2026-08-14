Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 106.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 129.21 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 106.17% to Rs 38.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 129.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 165.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.129.21165.3416.508.0051.5726.1043.9822.7338.7418.79

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