Singapore Exchange Market gains 0.4%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 13.21 points, or 0.4% to 3,336.59 after trading between 3,323.20 and 3,336.59. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 323 to 265, with 2.76 billion securities worth S$4.35 billion changed hands.
Hongkong Land was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.2% to S$3.39. Seatrium was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 5.37% to S$1.76.
Banking stocks ended the day higher. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.8% at S$14.51 while DBS Group Holdings added 1.04% to S$35.99 and United Overseas Bank added 0.75% at S$30.79.
