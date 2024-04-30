Singapore Market extends gain on Tuesday

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index advanced 10.64 points, or 0.32% to 3,292.69 after trading between 3,269.20 and 3,298.03. Volume of 1.93 billion shares worth S$1.30 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 295 to 256.
Seatrium was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 5.38% to S$0.98. Wilmar International was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.3% to S$3.23 after the company posted a 22.6% decline in net profit for the first quarter amid decreasing commodity prices.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 0.28% at S$14.25 and DBS Group Holdings gaining 0.35% to S$34.90, while United Overseas Bank fell 0.3% at S$30.40.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News