Singapore Market surges 1%; DBS leads gain

The Singapore stock market finished session modestly higher on Wednesday, 07 February 2024, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight, with banks and financials leading gains, thanks to robust earing results from DBS.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 30.47 points, or 0.97%, to 3,156.15 after trading between 3,144.48 and 3,170.40. Volume of 1.35 billion shares worth S$1.24 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 293 to 258.

The STIs biggest gainer was Wilmar International, rising 1.8 per cent to S$3.34, while the biggest decliner was shipbuilder Seatrium, down 4.2% to S$0.92.

Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 2.53% to S$32.45 after Singapore biggest bank-maintained guidance for net interest income for 2024 at around last year's levels after posting a 2% rise in fourth quarter net profit. Full-year annual profit jumped 26% to S$10.3 billion from S$8.19 billion in 2022. Among other lenders, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gained 1.5% at S$12.97 and United Overseas Bank was up 0.36% at S$28.27.

