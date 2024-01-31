Singapore Stocks end tad higher

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 2.97 points, or 0.09%, to 3,153.01 after trading between 3,141.75 and 3,162.41. Volume of 1.74 billion shares worth S$1.26 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced decliners 310 to 224.
The STIs biggest gainer was Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, rising 3.7 per cent to $1.12, while the biggest decliner was DFI Retail Group, down 4.8 per cent to US$2.
Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 0.2% to S$31.88 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 0.6%at S$12.89, while United Overseas Bank was up 0.4% at S$28.37.
