Singapore Stocks end tad higher

The Singapore stock market finished session slightly higher on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, as investors cautiously awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the global day.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 2.97 points, or 0.09%, to 3,153.01 after trading between 3,141.75 and 3,162.41. Volume of 1.74 billion shares worth S$1.26 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced decliners 310 to 224.

The STIs biggest gainer was Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, rising 3.7 per cent to $1.12, while the biggest decliner was DFI Retail Group, down 4.8 per cent to US$2.

Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 0.2% to S$31.88 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 0.6%at S$12.89, while United Overseas Bank was up 0.4% at S$28.37.

