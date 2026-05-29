Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singer India standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Singer India standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 166.32 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 45.68% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 166.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.67% to Rs 12.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 557.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales166.32121.67 37 557.33431.67 29 OPM %4.163.40 -2.731.31 - PBDT8.986.20 45 21.7612.33 76 PBT7.865.63 40 18.0610.04 80 NP5.904.05 46 12.767.39 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 82.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 28.24% in the March 2026 quarter

BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Newage Marketing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Omansh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story