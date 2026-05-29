Singer India standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.70% to Rs 166.32 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 45.68% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 166.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.67% to Rs 12.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 557.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.