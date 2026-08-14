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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.24% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net loss of Sinnar Bidi Udyog reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.231.18 4 OPM %3.250 -PBDT0.090.08 13 PBT-0.050.07 PL NP-0.050.07 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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