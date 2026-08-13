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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 28.17 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 88.46% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.1723.89 18 OPM %16.5116.95 -PBDT3.102.77 12 PBT0.880.59 49 NP0.490.26 88

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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