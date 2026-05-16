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Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 960.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 960.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.43% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 100.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.5224.11 14 100.7090.01 12 OPM %17.7316.05 -17.3216.41 - PBDT3.592.55 41 12.229.99 22 PBT1.040.42 148 2.781.58 76 NP0.530.05 960 1.430.67 113

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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