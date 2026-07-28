Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 14.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 130.01 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 14.15% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 130.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.01114.2418.6219.7524.8321.6622.1419.1916.2114.20

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