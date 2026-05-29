Sita Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 88.71% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Sita Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.71% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 303.57% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 268.00% to Rs 5.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.