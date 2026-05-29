Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sita Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sita Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 88.71% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Sita Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.71% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 303.57% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 268.00% to Rs 5.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.62 -89 5.521.50 268 OPM %14.2990.32 -95.1182.67 - PBDT0.010.56 -98 5.251.24 323 PBT0.010.56 -98 5.251.24 323 NP-0.110.62 PL 4.521.12 304

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Press reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Harig Crankshafts reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Trustwave Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 29.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit rises 93.65% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story