Sita Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 87.38% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises declined 94.44% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 87.38% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.272.1459.2695.330.142.040.142.040.111.98

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