Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sita Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sita Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 87.38% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises declined 94.44% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 87.38% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.272.14 -87 OPM %59.2695.33 -PBDT0.142.04 -93 PBT0.142.04 -93 NP0.111.98 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2026 quarter

AksharChem (India) standalone net profit rises 2042.25% in the June 2026 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 134.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Next Story