Sita Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 87.38% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises declined 94.44% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 87.38% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.272.14 -87 OPM %59.2695.33 -PBDT0.142.04 -93 PBT0.142.04 -93 NP0.111.98 -94
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