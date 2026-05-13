Siyaram Recycling Inds gains after bagging Rs 2-crore order from The Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling Industries added 2.23% to Rs 39 after it has secured an order from The Supreme Industries for FEMALE INSERT 1/2" CPVC/AQUA THRED TOPPER, valued at Rs 1.51 crore.

The company said the order is a fixed-cost contract awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed within seven days.

The order does not fall under related party transactions and does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest, the company added.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.