Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLong-term SIP InvestmentReliance Jio Tax ReliefGold-Silver PriceHindustan Copper OFSCement Stock in FocusVarun Beverages ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026IRCTC Survey
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after receiving Rs 6-cr orders

Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after receiving Rs 6-cr orders

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 4:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Siyaram Recycling Industries advanced 2.16% to Rs 37.30 after the company announced that it has received orders worth around Rs 5.66 crore from different entities.

According to an exchange filing, the company received an order worth Rs 3.19 crore from Sahjanand Metal Alloys for Brass Scrap Honey. The order is to be executed within 30 days.

Another order worth Rs 2.47 crore was received from Sahjanand Impex for a brass meter body. The order is also to be executed within 30 days.

The company clarified that both transactions do not constitute related-party transactions and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the work contracts.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is engaged in recycling brass scrap and manufacturing brass ingots, billets, rods and brass-based components, including plumbing and sanitary fittings, catering to customer-specific requirements.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit fell 74% to Rs 3.79 crore while net sales dropped 29.3% to Rs 361.69 crore in FY25 over FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Viyash Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.8%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Next Story