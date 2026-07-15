Siyaram Recycling rises after securing Rs 1.17 crore worth of orders from Bhavya Impex

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 1.84% to Rs 41 after the company announced that it had secured two domestic orders worth a combined Rs 1.17 crore from Bhavya Impex.

The first order, valued at Rs 49.86 lakh, is for the supply of Brass Scrap Honey (U.K.).

The second order, worth Rs 67.38 lakh, covers the supply of Brass Scrap Honey and Brass Scrap Turning.

Both orders are on a fixed-cost basis and are scheduled to be executed within seven days, the company said in separate regulatory filings.

Siyaram Recycling clarified that Bhavya Impex is a domestic customer and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. It added that the contracts do not constitute related-party transactions.