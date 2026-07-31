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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 137.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 137.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 445.66 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 137.28% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 445.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 389.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales445.66389.48 14 OPM %4.055.34 -PBDT32.4126.30 23 PBT14.406.41 125 NP11.014.64 137

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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