Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 853.29 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 35.71% to Rs 97.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 853.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 736.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 230.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 2572.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2221.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.