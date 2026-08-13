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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 8.79 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology declined 38.52% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.796.28 40 OPM %14.1119.27 -PBDT1.311.31 0 PBT1.221.28 -5 NP0.751.22 -39

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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