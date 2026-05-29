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Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales rise 75.68% to Rs 9.68 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 24.64% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.68% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.49% to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 113.08% to Rs 35.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.685.51 76 35.9916.89 113 OPM %13.2219.06 -15.5316.52 - PBDT1.311.13 16 5.963.29 81 PBT1.281.10 16 5.863.19 84 NP0.860.69 25 4.072.43 67

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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