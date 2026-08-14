SJ Corporation consolidated net profit rises 413.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 831.60% to Rs 55.43 crore

Net profit of SJ Corporation rose 413.33% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 831.60% to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.435.9510.68-6.054.290.332.360.301.540.30

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