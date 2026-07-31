SJVN consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 1394.38 crore

Net profit of SJVN declined 1.25% to Rs 224.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 1394.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 917.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1394.38917.4560.9377.03558.17544.92310.84384.52224.93227.77

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