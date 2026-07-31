SJVN consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 1394.38 croreNet profit of SJVN declined 1.25% to Rs 224.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 1394.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 917.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1394.38917.45 52 OPM %60.9377.03 -PBDT558.17544.92 2 PBT310.84384.52 -19 NP224.93227.77 -1
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