SJVN Green Energy commissions 75MW Jamui solar power project

The 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project has been developed pursuant to the tender floated by the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA), Government of Bihar.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project has been developed pursuant to the tender floated by the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA), Government of Bihar.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST