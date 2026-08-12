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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Green Energy commissions 75MW Jamui solar power project

SJVN Green Energy commissions 75MW Jamui solar power project

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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SJVN has successfully achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project in District Jamui, Bihar. The project has been executed through wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy (SGEL).

The 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project has been developed pursuant to the tender floated by the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA), Government of Bihar.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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