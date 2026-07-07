SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.31, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 4.3% up 0.21%. in NIFTY and a 6.95% up 18.31% in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.31, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 24424.75. The Sensex is at 78289.92, up 0.01%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 1.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39481.45, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.32 lakh shares in last one month.