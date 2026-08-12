SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 67.19, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 1.31% down 0.73%. in NIFTY and a 11.19% up 62.52% in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.19, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24295.95. The Sensex is at 77600.27, down 0.71%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 4.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38707.75, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.8 lakh shares in last one month.