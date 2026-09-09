SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 66.92, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% jump in NIFTY and a 11.5% jump in the Nifty Energy.

SJVN Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.92, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23566.15. The Sensex is at 75199.92, down 0.5%. SJVN Ltd has slipped around 1.44% in last one month.