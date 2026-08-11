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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SK Minerals & Additives standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the June 2026 quarter

SK Minerals & Additives standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 88.62% to Rs 64.45 crore

Net profit of SK Minerals & Additives rose 124.24% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.62% to Rs 64.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.4534.17 89 OPM %10.669.31 -PBDT5.482.49 120 PBT5.162.29 125 NP3.701.65 124

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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