SK Minerals & Additives standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.62% to Rs 64.45 croreNet profit of SK Minerals & Additives rose 124.24% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.62% to Rs 64.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.4534.17 89 OPM %10.669.31 -PBDT5.482.49 120 PBT5.162.29 125 NP3.701.65 124
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