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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKF India consolidated net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2026 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales decline 54.19% to Rs 587.79 crore

Net profit of SKF India declined 47.62% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 54.19% to Rs 587.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1283.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales587.791283.15 -54 OPM %14.9713.04 -PBDT100.43182.43 -45 PBT83.86159.84 -48 NP61.92118.21 -48

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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