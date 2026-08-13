SKF India consolidated net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 54.19% to Rs 587.79 crore

Net profit of SKF India declined 47.62% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 54.19% to Rs 587.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1283.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.587.791283.1514.9713.04100.43182.4383.86159.8461.92118.21

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