SKF India Industrial slides as Q4 PAT drops 2% YoY to Rs 119 crore

SKF India (Industrial) fell 1.26% to Rs 2,006.40 after it has reported a 1.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 121.30 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 31.23% year-on-year to Rs 945.72 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax for the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 89.97 crore, registering a 45.27% decline from Rs 164.39 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 53.50% year-on-year to Rs 873.22 crore in Q4 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 162.25 crore (down 63.36% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 25.77% year-on-year to Rs 57.14 crore.