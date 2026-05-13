SKF India (Industrial) standalone net profit declines 1.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 945.72 crore

Net profit of SKF India (Industrial) declined 1.93% to Rs 118.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 945.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.43% to Rs 217.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 377.42% to Rs 3440.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 720.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.