SKF India (Industrial) standalone net profit declines 13.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 970.77 croreNet profit of SKF India (Industrial) declined 13.84% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 970.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 820.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales970.77820.63 18 OPM %9.0911.44 -PBDT97.20104.13 -7 PBT86.9297.09 -10 NP61.9271.87 -14
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