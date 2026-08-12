SKF India (Industrial) standalone net profit declines 13.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 970.77 crore

Net profit of SKF India (Industrial) declined 13.84% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 970.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 820.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.970.77820.639.0911.4497.20104.1386.9297.0961.9271.87

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