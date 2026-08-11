Skipper consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 1309.83 croreNet profit of Skipper rose 25.52% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1309.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1253.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1309.831253.86 4 OPM %10.7010.14 -PBDT98.1778.08 26 PBT75.9960.37 26 NP56.8145.26 26
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