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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 1309.83 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 25.52% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1309.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1253.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1309.831253.86 4 OPM %10.7010.14 -PBDT98.1778.08 26 PBT75.9960.37 26 NP56.8145.26 26

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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