Skipper gains after securing Rs 1,305-cr orders for T&D projects

Skipper advanced 2.35% to Rs 560 after the company announced that it has secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,305 crore for several domestic and international transmission and distribution (T&D) projects.

The company has secured new orders for power T&D projects across India and export markets. The orders include the supply of transmission towers and monopoles for T&D projects in North America, along with two 765 kV transmission line projects from a reputed domestic developer.

Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper, said, The receipt of new orders aggregating to Rs 1,305 crore across domestic and international markets is a strong endorsement of Skippers execution capabilities, technical expertise and growing customer confidence. We are particularly encouraged by the renewed momentum in our export business, with orders from developed markets gaining traction in line with our expectations. The breadth of these orders further strengthens our diversified T&D portfolio and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for complex power infrastructure projects across geographies.

He further added, We are pleased to see export opportunities picking up, particularly across our targeted developed markets, and expect this momentum to strengthen as market conditions continue to improve, the sustained momentum in order inflows reflects the significant investments underway in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion and renewable energy integration, both in India and globally. With a healthy order book and pipeline and an expanding opportunity landscape across our key markets, we remain focused on scaling the business through disciplined project selection, efficient execution and a balanced domestic and international mix. We are confident that these opportunities will support sustainable growth and enable us to create long-term value for our stakeholders.