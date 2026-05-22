Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 414.65% in the March 2026 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 414.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 58.93% to Rs 186.65 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 414.65% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.93% to Rs 186.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.77% to Rs 103.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 768.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 497.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales186.65117.44 59 768.00497.83 54 OPM %27.8910.51 -21.3111.54 - PBDT46.3213.98 231 152.9460.19 154 PBT42.339.85 330 137.3846.42 196 NP32.686.35 415 103.7534.61 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dollar index stays firm around a six week high

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Delhi Jal Board

First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story