SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 184.26 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 46.50% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 184.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales184.26175.70 5 OPM %16.9214.10 -PBDT35.8525.81 39 PBT31.9221.97 45 NP23.8516.28 46
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