SK Minerals & Additives has entered into a Technical and Commercial Cooperation & Collaboration Agreement with iPOOL, S.r.l. (IPOOL) aimed at fostering technical cooperation & collaboration, joint research and development, commercial collaboration in the field of flame-retardant additives and compounds.

This cooperation & collaboration brings together complementary technical expertise and market capabilities with the objective of developing innovative, high-performance and application-oriented flame-retardant solutions. This collaboration will focus on joint R&D initiatives, technical development, formulation support, application development and identification of new commercial opportunities, with a particular emphasis on evolving customer requirements and next generation material solutions.

The collaboration is expected to create opportunities across a range of specialised applications, particularly in the wire & cable, electric vehicle (EV) and automotive sectors, where demand for advanced flame-retardant materials & compound is being driven by increasing requirements for safety, performance, sustainability and regulatory compliance.