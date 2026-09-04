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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKM enters technical collaboration with iPOOL s.r.l., Italy

SK Minerals & Additives has entered into a Technical and Commercial Cooperation & Collaboration Agreement with iPOOL, S.r.l. (IPOOL) aimed at fostering technical cooperation & collaboration, joint research and development, commercial collaboration in the field of flame-retardant additives and compounds.

This cooperation & collaboration brings together complementary technical expertise and market capabilities with the objective of developing innovative, high-performance and application-oriented flame-retardant solutions. This collaboration will focus on joint R&D initiatives, technical development, formulation support, application development and identification of new commercial opportunities, with a particular emphasis on evolving customer requirements and next generation material solutions.

The collaboration is expected to create opportunities across a range of specialised applications, particularly in the wire & cable, electric vehicle (EV) and automotive sectors, where demand for advanced flame-retardant materials & compound is being driven by increasing requirements for safety, performance, sustainability and regulatory compliance.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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