Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 5266.10 crore

Net profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt declined 83.98% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 5266.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4770.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.39% to Rs 139.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 20649.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19052.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.