Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 217.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 217.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 5007.83 crore

Net profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt rose 217.08% to Rs 137.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 5007.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5296.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5007.835296.35 -5 OPM %-1.33-0.02 -PBDT393.64316.59 24 PBT140.3676.65 83 NP137.1743.26 217

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6850.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 82.46% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Next Story