Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 217.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 5007.83 crore

Net profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt rose 217.08% to Rs 137.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 5007.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5296.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5007.835296.35-1.33-0.02393.64316.59140.3676.65137.1743.26

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