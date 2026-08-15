SKP Bearing Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 22.11 croreNet profit of SKP Bearing Industries declined 89.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.1122.12 0 OPM %11.1311.80 -PBDT1.932.05 -6 PBT0.831.17 -29 NP0.040.38 -89
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